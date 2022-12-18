Cold temperatures are on our doorstep!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The sun makes its comeback today but provides little warmth. Temperatures remain frigid into the week ahead
Clouds are stubborn and stick with us into this morning, by late morning to early afternoon the sun pops out for the first time in about a week. Temperatures remain in the low 20s for the day with feels like temperatures dropping into the lower teens, if not upper single digits.
Monday remains quiet and partly cloudy; temperatures remain chilly in the mid to upper 20s. Again, winds make feels like temperatures in the lower teens, if not upper single digits.
Clouds work their way back into the forecast as our next chance for snow arrives overnight Monday into the early hours of Tuesday. Showers remain light in nature and only last for a brief period of time.
Temperatures for Tuesday and the rest of the week ahead tumble. Daytime highs stick in the teens to low 20's with westerly winds causing wind chill values to be dropping close to zero if not well below that.
The cold sticks with us throughout the holidays, however our next chance of seeing significant snowfall by the end of the week.
Stay tuned to the forecast as details become clearer.