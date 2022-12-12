Cloudy and gloomy day ahead. Rain returns midweek.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another cloudy day is expected after a weekend full of clouds, fog and drizzly conditions. Active weather moves in by mid-week.
Monday morning is off to a cloudy and gloomy start. These clouds stick around for the week ahead. Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 30s, afternoon highs get into the low 40s.
As we head into our Tuesday, a large area of low pressure moves into the Midwest bringing with it gusty winds and cold rain showers.
Winds will gust anywhere from 35 to 45 miles per hour during the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the rain holds off until Tuesday evening and overnight.
Soaking showers are likely overnight and early into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon rain becomes light in nature, temperatures reach the upper 40s.
Temperatures will begin to drop as this system moves to the east. There is a chance of rain and snow late Thursday into Friday as temperatures fall into the low 30s.
By the weekend chilly December-like conditions return as temperatures drop into the teens to 20s for daytime highs. Stay tuned to the forecast throughout the week for more.