Calm weekend continues, heat ramps up this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Soak in the seasonable stretch of weather while you can, because the heat and humidity will be making a comeback heading into the month of August.
Calm and comfortable:
Saturday's highs in the middle 80s is just about on par with where we normally are in late July. Temperatures will quickly drop below 70 by 10 p.m., eventually down to the lower 60s overnight.
In to the latter half of the weekend, we'll wake up to partly cloudy skies and temperatures quickly rising throughout the morning. Highs Sunday afternoon will top out in the middle 80s once again, with a southerly breeze making for a picture perfect afternoon.
Clouds will be thickening up overnight, leading into some brief shower and thunderstorm chances Monday morning. These storms will be scattered, so not all of us will see the rainfall, but don't be surprised to see some wet roadways as you head into work to start the week.
The sun will poke out through the clouds heading into the afternoon and evening, allowing temperatures to rise into the middle and upper 80s. It will be a touch more humid than the last few days, however, making it feel closer to 90.
Warming up:
As July leaves on a seasonable note, August will begin on a dangerously hot stretch as temperatures continue to rise throughout the week.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny skies and temperatures quickly rising from the middle 60s in the morning to the upper 80s. Dew point temperatures in the upper 60s will make it feel more like the lower 90s with only a little breeze to provide some relief.
A humid evening and increasing cloud cover will only allow temperatures to drop into the lower 70s overnight into Wednesday morning, setting the stage for a sweltering day on Wednesday.
Temperatures will peak in the low-to-mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, but dew points in the low 70s will bring heat indices over 100 yet again this summer. If you have to be outside throughout the day, make sure to wear light and loose-fitting clothes and to drink plenty of water to avoid heat illness.
Winds will also pick up from the southwest, gusting up to 30 mph in the heat of the day. This could kick up some showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours on Wednesday.
We "cool" down a little bit heading into the latter half of the week, but temperatures will still top out in the upper 80s and heat indices will be well into the 90s heading into the first weekend of August.