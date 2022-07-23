Active Saturday leads to an average week ahead.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a stormy morning and quiet afternoon our attention shifts to another active night across the Stateline tonight.
Severe storms tonight:
In the wake of this mornings storms we have seen temperatures warm into the upper 80s this afternoon, with dew point temperatures will be sitting in the middle 70s areawide.
The hot temperatures mixed with the humid dew points will cause heat indices that will to peak over 100 across the majority of the area. A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of northwestern Illinois and southwestern Wisconsin through 8 p.m. Saturday.
This heat and humidity will provide fuel for the thunderstorms that are moving into the area from the Minnesota/Iowa Stateline. These storms could reach our western counties in our viewing area as early as 5 p.m.
Most of the area is under a 3 out of 5 for severe potential with all risks on the table. If ingredients line up just right, the biggest concerns will be damaging wind gusts and hail with a low tornado. For more information about the storms and their severity click here.
Looking ahead:
Tomorrow morning the cold front will be passing our area which could cause some showers and thunderstorms into the morning hours before clearing out by early afternoon. Temperatures warm back up into the mid 80's tomorrow and the humidity sticks around too with partly sunny skies.
Temperatures throughout the next week will stay around average for this time of year with scattered storm chances around mid-week. Monday and Tuesday see temperatures in the low 80's with rather low humidity.
Our next chance of rain arrives by midweek with the chance of showers and storms. After the midweek we may briefly dip into the 70s as warm and comfortable summer weather settles in for a long stretch.