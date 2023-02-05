A warm week is ahead as rain returns to the forecast

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Warm temperatures continue into the week ahead. The start of the week remains quiet, we turn active towards the latter half of the week.
A picturesque day was seen and felt across the Stateline. Temperatures got into the upper 30's as a high pressure system worked its way into the area.
This high pressure system keeps skies clear and winds calm tonight, temperatures drop back into the upper teens tonight. Because of the calm winds and cooler temperatures patchy fog is expected to roll in tonight into tomorrow morning.
Monday morning there could be a few pockets of fog so make sure you are aware and use caution if you come across foggy spots. Temperatures remain mild in the upper 30's with a gusty southerly breeze, and skies remain partly to mostly cloudy, a few peeks of sunshine is possible throughout the day.
A quick burst of showers could impact the area late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures remain in the upper 30's for Tuesday and skies will be more sunny than Monday.
Our pattern shifts gears as a low pressure system swings into the Midwest Wednesday night into Thursday. Initially because of the warm temperatures precipitation starts as rain. As temperatures drop there could be a few flakes mixing in for Thursday morning.
As we head into the end of the week, temperatures drop and remain more like February for Friday and the weekend. However temperatures rise again into the start of next week.