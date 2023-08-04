Foggy start to Friday, storms likely this weekend

After a foggy start to the day for some, mostly sunny skies will lead to a warm and quite humid Friday ahead of an active weekend ahead.
A mix of sun and clouds for much of the day today will allow temperatures to rise into the middle and upper 80s this afternoon, with a continued mugginess in the air. A stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon and evening mainly south of I-88, but the vast majority of us will stay dry.
Into the weekend, however, showers and thunderstorms return. Rain moves in as early as Saturday afternoon, but best chances for showers and non-severe thunderstorms hold off until the late evening and overnight hours.
We will likely see a break in the rain into Sunday morning, but how long this break lasts and how much, if any, sunshine we see will play a major role into the potential for strong to severe storms in the evening.
Most of the area, mainly east of Freeport and Dixon, is outlined in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather for this Sunday night round. All hazards are in play, including strong winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
There are some uncertainties with this potential for severe weather, so stay tuned to future forecasts as details become clearer.