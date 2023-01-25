Flurries linger through the morning, more snow and chilly weather in the next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some snow showers will linger over the area, bringing minor accumulations through Thursday morning, as more snow chances and bitter cold temperatures are on the way in the days to come.
Flurries stick around:
Scattered snow showers will continue to linger over our area through the evening and overnight hours. These will appear as mainly off-and-on showers through the morning hours on Thursday.
Not much accumulation is expected with these lingering flurries, but up to an inch can be expected in areas where the showers linger the most.
Things dry out in the afternoon on Thursday, however, as temperatures get up into the lower 30s. Thursday night into Friday will be a but chilly, with lows down into the teens.
Another round of light snow showers is expected once again on Friday morning, though only about an inch of accumulation is expected. Just like Thursday, showers are out of here by the afternoon as temperatures return to the low 30s.
Storm to watch:
We will wake up to temperatures in the lower to middle teens across the area Saturday morning, as another round of snow makes its way to the area.
Snow looks to come in from west to east at around sunrise Saturday, with heavy snow falling at times through the evening hours.
As of right now, confidence is high that there will be accumulating snow across most, if not all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Uncertainty is still rather high about the amount of snowfall we can expect, but we are seeing the potential for several inches of snow in spots throughout the day on Saturday.
As always, stay tuned for the latest forecasts as details become clearer the closer we get to Saturday.
Getting cold:
Once Saturday's snow moves out, we usher in a much colder pattern than the more mild setup we've had so far this month.
We will feel the changes as soon as Saturday when highs only reach the 20s, but it looks like the warmest day in the next week as arctic air makes its way to the Stateline.
For much of the next week, expect highs in the teens (possibly even the single digits) and lows well into the single digits and possibly below zero. Just like this week, more snow chances are possible throughout the next work week, but it is much too early to get in specifics.
For now, bundle up and enjoy the snow as winter gets into full swing.