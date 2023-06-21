 Skip to main content
First day of summer brings sunshine and heat Wednesday

Continued abundant sunshine will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 80s, near 90 today, as we see high ozone levels and elevated fire danger as winds pick up this afternoon.

The first day of summer today will sure look and feel like it today, as a stubborn weather pattern keeps us hot, sunny, and dry for the next several days.

Our Wednesday will start off a lot like our Tuesday, with temperatures rising from the upper 50s and low 60s early this morning to the upper 80s this afternoon under undisturbed sunshine. Some spots today could even reach 90.

With sunshine and hot temperatures over the last few days, elevated levels of ozone have been developing near the surface and will continue to do so over the next few days. Air Quality Alerts are in place for the Chicago metro area as air quality becomes unhealthy for sensitive groups.

With very dry conditions and a breeze out of the east this afternoon, elevated fire danger remains a concern today. Avoid any burning outside today as any fires can get out of control very quickly.

Tonight, we get down into the upper 50s and low 60s once again as we continue to see summer-like conditions in the week ahead. Highs stay in the upper 80s, with low 90s likeliest Friday and Saturday.

A cold front moves through the Stateline Saturday night into Sunday, bringing us our next chances for showers and thunderstorms. It is still too early to tell just how much rain we could get, but any rain will be beneficial in terms of the developing drought.

The front will also bring our temperatures down to more seasonable levels towards the beginning of next week as we enter a cooler and hopefully wetter pattern in the long term.

