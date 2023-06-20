Elevated fire danger today as sunshine and heat stick around

Get ready for another hot and sunny day for our Tuesday, as temperatures remain above average and conditions remain abnormally dry, which will not help our drought situation.
We will see continued abundant sunshine throughout our Tuesday, helping temperatures rise from the upper 50s and low 60s early this morning into the upper 80s this afternoon. Some "lucky" spots may even jump to 90° this afternoon under constant sunshine.
The only thing coming between us and sunshine today will be another plume of Canadian wildfire smoke, which will drift overhead this afternoon, slightly impacting air quality, but mainly causing a hazy appearance to the air later today. Air quality remains moderate today, but becomes unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow due to high ozone levels.
We will also see a breeze out of the east gusting to 20-25 mph today and tomorrow, making for an elevated fire danger due to very dry conditions. It would be wise to avoid open burning outside for the next few days, as any fires may spread and get out of control rather quickly.
The rest of the week will see temperatures near or over 90° under continued mostly sunny skies, which will act to worsen our developing drought across the Stateline.
Towards the weekend, however, some relief may be in sight as a pattern change could allow a low pressure system to bring cooler temperatures and chances for showers and storms, which is something to watch over the course of the next few days.