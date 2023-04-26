There are a lot of big and little things you can do to fight climate change

As you think about the Earth and climate change, it may feel daunting or hopeless. It won’t be easy to make the drastic changes needed to get off of fossil fuels and other excessive greenhouse gas emissions in order to halt the unnatural warming we caused. A lot of little things can add up that you can control.
Try to live as sustainably as you can. Get energy efficient appliances, and don’t waste energy. Switch to green energy sources like solar panels. Reduce food waste by buying only what you’ll use, eat it right away, and compost food scraps. Donate unused food to someone that will eat it. Try to get as much local food as possible, especially once things are growing nearby.
Reuse or repurpose old items and buy used or recycled ones.
Use greener transportation like biking, carpooling, and public transportation. Switch to an electric vehicle if you can. Same goes for your power tools- switch to electric for lawn mowers and such if that's an option.
This doesn't completely get rid of fossil fuel usage, since we still need power plants until solar, wind, and other renewable sources are dominant. That said, we can greatly reduce the greenhouse gas emissions by doing this.
Use your voting and buying power to encourage businesses and lawmakers to take steps that are best for the environment and our future on this planet. There’s a lot more that needs to be done, but these steps are ways you can help.