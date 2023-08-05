Dry for now, showers and storms return Sunday evening

The rain takes a break for the rest of our Saturday and into parts of Sunday before showers and thunderstorms return to end the weekend.
Clouds will be on the way out gradually over the rest of the evening with temperatures falling into the low 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies.
Sunday starts off dry with some peeks of sunshine before clouds begin to build in throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 80° mark for some as skies become overcast ahead of rain showers returning to the area.
The threat for strong to severe storms has shifted south out of our area for the most part. A marginal risk for strong winds and hail remains for areas roughly along and south of U.S. 52.
These showers, moving from south to north, could come in as soon as the mid-afternoon, but best chances for rain come after 6 p.m. Rain showers, heavy at times, with embedded storms will continue into the day on Monday, making localized flooding a concern for areas that see repeated rounds of rain.
The thunderstorm risk largely subsides through Monday morning, but chances for rain linger into the early parts of Monday afternoon. With mostly, if not completely, cloudy skies, temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 70s on Monday, around 10° below early-August averages.
Sunshine returns into Tuesday, with temperatures recovering to more seasonable levels in the upper 70s and low 80s for much of the week ahead. Occasional chances for showers and storms, however, do return for the latter half of next week.