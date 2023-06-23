Drought has developed quickly across Illinois, including in the Stateline

As we enter the calendar season of summer, the state of Illinois is facing a significant drought situation, due to a severe lack of rainfall over a very short amount of time.

In northern Illinois, along with most of the state, we came out of winter wetter than average, especially due to a copious amount of late season storms, bringing us a mix of rain and snow, and even a rare ice storm.

All of that early activity led us to a 3.5 inch precipitation surplus, leaving farmers with an optimistic outlook on the growing season soon to begin. Even as slightly drier conditions came into play in April, the entire state of Illinois was considered in good soil moisture conditions into the latter half of the month, thanks to the wetter winter.

Into the latter part of meteorological spring, however, is when the rain seemed to just stop coming. In Rockford, April ran about an inch below average in terms of precipitation, while May saw a deficit of just over two inches of rainfall, nearly wiping out the winter's surplus in just about two months.

Very dry May caps off meteorological spring in the Stateline Spring came to a warm and dry end earlier this week, capping off a season of big temperature swings and beginning a stretch of near-drought conditions which may stick around for weeks to come.

Throughout the month of May, soils throughout the Prairie State began running dry. The drought monitor update valid on June 6 found abnormally dry soil conditions in nearly 98% of the state and half of Illinois under official drought status.

June, however, has not been giving any relief to the quickly developing situation. As of June 21, Rockford has seen less than 10% of its average monthly rainfall, which holds special significance since June, on average, is the wettest month of the entire year.

In fact, Rockford is on pace to have a historically dry June. As of June 21, Rockford has only seen 0.37 inches of rainfall, which would rank as the second-driest June ever if the month ended then. We will need to triple the amount of rain we have seen all month in one week in order to break out of the top five driest Junes in Rockford's history, with records dating back to 1906.

The rest of the state has not been spared from this drought either, with some spots actually experiencing worse deficits. This significant lack of widespread rainfall, at a crucial time in the growing season, is leaving farmers and other agriculturists concerned about losing their crops.

The latest update to the drought monitor, valid June 20, found that there is no patch of soil in the Prairie State not considered abnormally dry. Official drought now covering over 80% of the state.

Where drought has existed for the longest time, conditions have worsened. Nearly a third of the state, including parts of the Illinois River Valley, are now considered in "severe drought," meaning crop losses are likely in some of the most effective-producing agriculture lands not only in the state, but in the entire country.

Drought affects farming conditions in the Stateline ROCKFORD — With drought conditions continuing in the Stateline, many farmers find themselves experiencing difficult conditions when it comes t…

The drought will only get worse if we do not see repeated rounds of widespread rainfall. According to analysis from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, most of northern Illinois would need at least six inches of rain over four weeks in order to relieve us from drought.

In the long term, forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center indicate that there is no strong signal for above or below average precipitation in the month of July, which sees just under four inches of rain on average in Rockford.

There will be more chances for rain in the last few days of June, including chances for stronger thunderstorms. While these may not be "drought busters," they will provide some, though potentially not a lot, of beneficial rainfall that we so desperately need.

As always, stay weather aware as we head into summer months and monitor for continued dryness as drought may continue to worsen in the weeks to come.