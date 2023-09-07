Despite occasional downpours, dry summer leaves continued drought

This meteorological summer came to a close on an unusual note as a late-season heat wave settled in, just one week of an entire three-month span of big temperature swings and very sparse periods of active weather.

The hot end to the season did not make much of a difference on the season's averages. This year, summer was 0.6° below average with an average temperature of 71.3°. Daytime highs this season were near or just above average, while overnight lows were nearly 2° cooler than average, owing to drier air throughout the season.

This dry air can be accounted for by a relatively dry summer. Rockford ended the summer on a 5.6-inch rainfall deficit since June 1. This after a dry spring, leading to continued, if not worsened, drought conditions.

Here's a month-by-month breakdown of this summer's weather:

June

June was slated to be among the driest months ever in Rockford history, with only 0.37 inches of rain falling through June 23. Thanks to a deluge of rain on June 24 and 25, the month got up to 1.90 inches of rain, which is more than three inches below average, setting a sizeable chunk of the Stateline in severe drought status.

That bout of heavy rainfall also came with strong to severe wind gusts, leaving many across the Stateline without power.

Despite the dry month, temperatures managed to mostly balance out. Daytime highs were barely above average, while overnight low temperatures averaged nearly three inches cooler than normal. Overall, the month of June was just over a half-degree below average.

The month of July, usually the warmest month of the year in the Stateline, flexed that statistic in its last week, with high temperatures getting into the 90s for three of its last six days.

Despite this, average temperatures were slightly below normal, thanks to cooler-than-average overnight temperatures. This was once again a symptom of the relatively dry stretch of weather going into the month.

July was our best month for rainfall, by far, actually going above average thanks to rounds of severe weather during the heat wave in the last few days of the month. Rockford recorded 4.32 inches of rain, around a half-inch above average, which was desperately needed in trying to get crops across the Stateline to survive through the extended dry spells.

August

Temperatures in the final month of meteorological summer actually managed to balance out close to the 30-year averages. Daytime highs were nearly 1° below average, while overnight lows were fractionally above average, meaning the month's average temperature was 0.3° below normal.

The near-average temperatures came despite a particularly oppressive heat wave that came in the week of Aug. 21. This week saw temperatures get into the upper 90s both Aug. 23 and 24 (the hottest of the year), while tropical levels of humidity made those temperatures feel like the 120s for most.

This oppressive heat came from a particularly impressive "heat dome," the size and magnitude was something we had rarely seen in the past, even breaking records for much of the Central Plains and Midwest. The humidity, however, was attributed to "corn sweat," or the evapotranspiration of water from the acres of crops across the Midwest. When the air gets hotter, it can contain more water, thus taking moisture from the crops (corn, in particular) and making for oppressively muggy air.

Once this moisture is taken from the crops, it is important for the crops to get some back in order to remain suitable to harvest in the fall. Importantly, rain was very little if any came at all.

Only 1.41 inches of rain fell in the Forest City in the month of August, only about one-third of the average total rainfall. This, combined with the "parched" soil, caused severe drought to return to parts of northern Illinois and even a small area of extreme drought to form across far northern parts of Stephenson and Winnebago Counties.

While farmers prefer drier ground for harvesting, it appears it may be too dry too early for some, meaning crop yields may be smaller than years past. This may especially be the case considering the stress they have faced with drought conditions throughout the summer.

What about fall?

As we look forward to fall, especially after the Labor Day weekend heat wave, foliage may begin changing color a bit earlier this year. This is due to the drought and the stress put on the trees with the lack of moisture, meaning the leaves may be a bit weaker than usual, causing them to lose their green color a bit earlier.

In terms of the seasonal outlook for temperatures, extended outlooks from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center shows equal chances for a near-average fall in terms of temperatures, while precipitation is expected to remain near-average, maybe edging slightly towards below-average.

Importantly, these are generalizations over three months (Sept., Oct., and Nov.), whereas big temperature swings can lead to balanced temperatures when averaged out, or deluges of rain can offset long periods of dry weather.

As always, you can keep in touch with the weather forecast at anytime on wrex.com and on-the-go as you head out to see the fall colors on the 13 Weather Authority App.