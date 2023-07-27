Dangerous heat, strong storms in the cards on Friday

Dangerously hot and humid weather will continue for at least parts of the Stateline into tomorrow, but multiple rounds of storms could disrupt the pattern on Friday.
An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for Lee and Whiteside Counties through 9 p.m. Friday, while Heat Advisories for the rest of northern Illinois also remain in effect through Friday night.
Heat indices between 100° and 110° will continue through around 8 p.m. tonight, but we will not get much relief overnight, as lows only dip into the low-to-mid 70s. This is because of the high levels of humidity in the air as well as the potential for cloud cover from approaching showers and thunderstorms overnight.
The Stateline is outlined in a marginal risk of severe weather for a potential round of storms early Friday morning. This round is heavily dependent upon how storms behave in the Upper Midwest this evening, but could be capable of damaging wind gusts and hail should they hold together.
This activity will likely move out shortly after sunrise, but any lingering activity could have an effect on the rest of the day's weather. More sunshine in the late morning and afternoon hours will allow temperatures to soar back into the middle 90s, with heat indices over 100° for the third day in a row.
In the evening, confidence is increasing on another round of thunderstorms, which could also bring damaging wind gusts, hail, very heavy rain and lightning to the Stateline. The area is under a level two (out of five) risk with this activity.
The evening round could move in as early as 4 p.m. in our western-most communities, but best chances for storms to roll through appears to be from 6 p.m. to midnight, so stay weather aware as you make your Friday evening plans.
Afterwards, the "ring of fire" pattern shifts westward, meaning we enter a much more calm and seasonable pattern. This weekend features sunshine and temperatures in the middle 80s as the air gradually becomes less stuffy and more comfortable.