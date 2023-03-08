CSX freight train derails after striking rockslide in West Virginia, injuring 3 and spilling diesel into river

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Accumulating wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Thursday evening and early Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates are likely to peak near 1 inch per hour early Thursday evening. The expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&