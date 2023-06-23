Couple more days of heat and sun before storms return

Our streak of above average temperatures continues for a limited time as a cold front brings big changes, including much needed rainfall over the next few days.
Our Friday will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day as temperatures quickly rise throughout the morning. Temperatures will top out near 90° for most this afternoon, just a bit warmer than where we were yesterday.
If you're heading out to Rockford City Market this evening, or whatever outside plans you have today, bring the sunscreen and sunglasses with you as we have very high UV indices, similar to what we have seen all week.
Air quality also remains a concern for our Friday, with the combination of high ozone levels as well as a plume of wildfire smoke, some of which is settling down to the surface. If you are sensitive to reduced air quality, make sure to take it easy if you are going to be outside for an extended period of time today.
The weekend starts on a sunny and warm note as temperatures rise into the lower 90s Saturday afternoon. Clouds will begin drifting in later in the day, ahead of showers and thunderstorms bubbling up in central Iowa, moving east.
As we turn our focus to these storms, they will be on a weakening trend as they continue after sunset, but there is a low chance that some stronger storms cross the Mississippi River into northern Illinois late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. There is a level one out of five, or marginal, risk of severe weather for areas west of a Freeport to Amboy line, for the risk of damaging winds and large hail.
After these storms move out, we will be watching for the potential for additional showers and storms to develop Sunday afternoon across northern Illinois. Some of these storms could also pack a bit of a punch, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with this additional round. Make sure to check back with the forecast as we continue to monitor this system as it develops.
A cold front moving through Sunday evening will usher in a pattern flip for the week ahead, bringing more seasonable temperatures to the Stateline.