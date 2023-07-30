Cooler, less humid Sunday in store

There will be plenty to enjoy in the forecast for the week ahead, with big changes as we prepare to turn the calendar from July to August in the week to come.
Sunday will likely be one of the most pleasant days we have experienced in a while weather-wise, with plenty of sunshine and much lower humidity, even compared to Saturday. Despite this, highs will struggle to reach the 80° mark for some.
In fact, Sunday is primed to be the first cooler-than-average day in the Stateline in seven days, after the hottest and most humid week of the summer so far last week. If Sunday fails to reach 80°, it would be the first such day since July 17, so make sure enjoy the cooler and comfortable weather to end the last weekend of July.
Tonight, temperatures will slip into the middle 50s with calm conditions and clear skies. If you didn't leave the windows open for some free A/C last night, tonight will probably be your next best chance with a very comfortable night to come.
Into the week ahead, Monday sees very similar conditions to today, maybe just a tad warmer. This begins a gradual warmup throughout the week, eventually getting us into the middle and potentially upper 80s towards midweek.
The majority of the week appears to stay dry, with small rain chances beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday night. At this point, Wednesday night into Thursday (the two warmest days of the week ahead) have the likeliest chances for some showers and storms.