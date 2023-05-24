Cooler for next couple of days, sunshine remains abundant

We keep the sunshine going for the long run, but summer-like temperatures take a backseat for a couple of days as a change in the weather pattern unfolds later today.
A cold front will move through the Stateline this morning, ushering in a cooler airmass than the one which brought us the 80s over the last three days. The front will not bring us any rain, however, as dry air and high pressure keeps our skies mostly sunny throughout the day.
Temperatures this afternoon will reach into the low-to-mid 70s, about 10 degrees cooler from where they were yesterday, but right at around average for late May.
Prepare for a pretty chilly night tonight, as the cooler and dry air along with mostly clear skies allows temperatures to drop into the low 40s.
Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures struggling to reach the 70° mark. Despite the cooler temperatures, expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
Friday starts up a warming trend into the holiday weekend, as highs get back into the middle 70s in the afternoon, making for another great evening for the second Rockford City Market of 2023.
Highs get back into the 80s with plenty of sunshine for all of the Memorial Day weekend. High pressure centered over the Great Lakes drives rain chances away over at least the next seven days.