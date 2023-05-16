Cooler day tomorrow, smoky skies stay overhead for next few days

Summer-like temperatures today have been pushed out temporarily by a strong lake-enhanced cold front, which will only cool us off for the next day or so.
A powerful lake breeze, also known as a "pneumonia front," continues to move across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, bringing a big temperature drop to the area this evening.
As the front has passed through some areas, temperatures have dropped 10° in around 10 minutes. As the front continues to move westward, cooler air from over Lake Michigan will bring temperatures down into the low-to-mid 40s overnight.
Early in the morning, however, you may want to take a glance at the sunrise, which is just after 5:30 a.m. Smoke from wildfires in the Canadian Prairies is drifting over the Midwest throughout the week, giving our skies a hazy and "milky" appearance. The sun, particularly during sunrise and sunset this week, will take on a more orange and red color due to the scattering of light through the smoke particles.
Tomorrow, expect a cooler day as temperatures likely struggle to reach 70° mark, but we will quickly return to the middle and upper 70s for the rest of the week.
We stay mostly dry for most of the week until showers and potentially some rumbles of thunder move in late Thursday night into Friday morning. Some showers may linger into the first Rockford City Market of the year Friday evening, so stay tuned if you're planning on heading out to downtown Rockford for whether you'll need the umbrella.
Afterwards, into the weekend, expect more sunshine and temperatures in the 70s, pretty close to average for the middle of May.