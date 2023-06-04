Cooler day today, wildfire smoke returns to the air

Smoke from Canadian wildfires returns to the Stateline this morning, as temperatures cool off just a bit from the summer heat we saw over the last several days.
Temperatures will take about a 5° drop from where they were on Saturday, meaning highs this afternoon will only top out in the middle 80s, rather than the low 90s like we saw the last couple of days. Similar to Saturday, however, we stay dry throughout the day, leading to optimal conditions for any outside plans you have for today.
Air quality remains a concern across the area for today, as smoke from Canadian wildfires makes its way over the Great Lakes. Don't be surprised if you see a haze in the air or smell smoke in the air, as this wildfire smoke is likely to linger near the surface tomorrow.
The patch of smoke appears to move out of our area by Monday, which will look a lot like Sunday, with continued sunshine and highs in the middle 80s.
Monday night, however, a cold front will move through the area from the north, bringing a cooler airmass and knocking out the above-average temperatures that we have seen for the last week or so. This front also appears likely to bring down some more of the aforementioned wildfire smoke to the surface, which we may experience on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Earlier, it appeared rain showers would accompany this cold front as it moved through our area, but it appears unlikely that rain will be able to survive the dry airmass that we have over us at this point, meaning chances for any showers are slim to none.
The week ahead appears mostly sunny and dry, with more seasonable temperatures, especially compared to the last week.