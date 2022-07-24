Cooler and calmer pattern in store for much of the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After an active day on Saturday, we usher in a cooler and much more calm pattern as we close out the month of July this week.
Calming down:
Some of Saturday's thunderstorm activity lingered into the early morning hours on Sunday, but will be completely out of our area by the early afternoon.
A cold front pushing the storms out will also push out the heat and humidity that we felt for much of the last few days, leading to a very seasonable Sunday. Clouds will gradually clear throughout the afternoon, allowing temperatures to top out in the middle 80s.
Winds may pick up a little bit in the afternoon, with wind gusts from the northwest up to 20 MPH. That northwesterly wind will help bring cooler air to the area for much of the week ahead.
Seasonable for a change:
Sunday night into Monday morning will feel like a breath of fresh air as low temperatures dip down into the lower 60s, although some spots may see the upper 50s.
Monday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and calm winds for most of the day. Highs will only rise into the upper 70s, about five degrees cooler than average for late July.
After another night in the upper 50s and lower 60s, Tuesday sees a return to some small rain chances, primarily coming later in the afternoon. Highs will be able to get back towards 80 once again, still a bit cooler than average.
Our next chance for thunderstorms comes briefly overnight Tuesday night into Monday morning. These showers and storms are likely to be scattered, but don't be surprised to hear some thunder in the nighttime.
Calm and cool:
Some showers may linger into Wednesday morning, but the clouds will clear out in the afternoon, letting temperatures rise into the lower and middle 80s. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week, setting the stage for cooler weather for the latter half of the week.
From Thursday onward, expect mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s as we close out the month of July.