Cool, windy, and rainy Sunday ahead

After a stormy Saturday night, conditions calm a bit into our Sunday, although rain chances do stick around for a while.
A cold front will move through the Stateline later on this morning, sweeping out any lingering showers and storms as well as the summer-like airmass we have been dealing with for the last several days. Sunday will be marked as a cooler day, with temperatures appearing to struggle to reach 80° in the afternoon.
Winds in the wake of the front's passage will also kick up, gusting out of the west at around 35 mph at times in the afternoon. Also, scattered rain showers will dance around a low pressure system as it cuts across southern Wisconsin in the afternoon.
Not everybody will see rain, however, as these pop-up showers will be very scattered and light in nature. Towards the overnight hours, however, showers appear likely to dry out.
Monday will bring more of the same weather that Sunday brought, with temperatures only making it into the middle 70s for afternoon highs. Similar to Sunday, more scattered rain showers are likely in the afternoon and evening.
Towards the middle of the week, we enter a drier and sunnier pattern, helping temperatures warm back up into the 80s, about where we usually are in late June. Later on, however, signs are pointing towards more chances for showers and storms, hopefully bringing more rainfall that we so desperately need.