Cool and comfortable start to the week, temperatures slowly warm up

July will end off on a cool and comfortable note, a big change from the last few days, but August looks like it will greet us with a more summer-like feel in the week ahead.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of our Sunday, making for a beautiful summer evening when combined with relatively low humidity and a slight breeze from the north.
Overnight, temperatures fall into the upper 50s as the breeze calms down a bit, so tonight is as great a night as ever to leave the windows open for some free A/C. There is a slight chance for some patchy fog early Monday morning, mainly in low-lying areas and river valleys, so keep that in mind if you're heading out the door around sunrise.
Otherwise, comfortable weather continues into Monday, with continued mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the afternoon are more likely to reach back into the low 80s, just a tad warmer than Sunday, but the low humidity does not go anywhere.
Partly cloudy skies will be the story for much of the week ahead, as high pressure takes control of the weather for much of the Great Lakes region. This will lead to mostly dry conditions along with warming temperatures through midweek.
As we head into the month of August on Tuesday, temperatures will be on a steady climb on their way to the upper 80s by Thursday, as warmer air from the southwest draws closer to the area.
On the flip side, rain chances, albeit small, appear best Wednesday through Thursday. These aren't any chances to begin canceling any outside plans, but these days appear to be the only ones of the next few with a chance for showers and maybe some thunderstorms as sunshine appears to rule most of the upcoming week.