Cool and breezy day on Saturday

As a strong low pressure system continues moving through the Midwest overnight, we will find ourselves with cooler and breezy conditions for a brief period this weekend.
The strength of this system is causing gusty winds throughout the Midwest to continue through parts of our Saturday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all northern Illinois counties until 1 p.m. Saturday. Winds could gust up to 50 mph at times in the morning.
A band of light precipitation wrapping around the back edge of the low pressure system will move into our area Saturday morning.
Temperatures near freezing overnight will make this precipitation fall as a light rain/snow mix. No impacts are expected with these, but do not be surprised to see flakes flying tomorrow morning.
Those temperatures in the wake of the strong cold front that swept through Friday night will only rise into the middle 40s Saturday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will remain overhead for most of the day, though we could see some peeks of sunshine towards sunset.
Plentiful sunshine returns for Sunday, allowing temperatures to return to the 60s. This spring-like temperatures will stick around for a few days to begin next week.
This warmth does come with some storm chances, primarily on Tuesday, possibly seeing the return of stronger storms in the Midwest. Stay tuned to the forecast throughout the weekend as details become clearer on our specific threats with Tuesday's system.