Comfortable weather continues Friday as clouds build in

Clouds move in to wrap up the week tomorrow, leading into showers and possible thunderstorms to make for a soggy start to the weekend.
Tonight, we get down into the low-to-mid 50s, one of the coolest nights we've had in a while, under mainly clear skies.
We start off with sunshine for our Friday, but clouds will be building in throughout the day, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s, about 5°+ below early July averages. These clouds will lead into rain showers and possibly some thunderstorms late Friday night and into Saturday.
For now, Rockford City Market appears to stay dry, especially early, but it would not be a bad idea to bring at least a rain jacket or umbrella if you're going to be out and about later in the evening. Earliest rain showers appear to move in from west to east, reaching the Rockford area as early as 7 p.m.
Rain, along with scattered thunderstorms, will continue into the daytime Saturday morning, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. The rain will be on its way out of the area towards noon, but showers may stick around into the early afternoon, especially for areas east of I-39.
We dry out into Sunday, with temperatures getting back on a warming trend, returning to more seasonable levels in the low 80s. Partly cloudy skies will stick around into Monday, with temperatures warming into the middle and upper 80s.
Small rain chances begin as early as Monday, through showers and storms appear more likely into the middle of the week, hopefully bringing some beneficial rainfall totals that area crops need as the drought continues to worsen. Temperatures next week appear to stay at or just above average.