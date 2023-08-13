Clouds to fill in as showers and storms return tonight

A sunny start to our Sunday will give way to cloudy skies later on ahead of widespread chances for showers and thunderstorms to begin the week ahead.
Clouds will be increasing in coverage throughout the day today, keeping temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon as skies become overcast.
Some showers are possible in the mid-to-late afternoon hours, but rather dry air overhead will keep most of us dry during the day today. Rain will more than likely hold off until after dark tonight, especially after midnight.
A low pressure system developing in the northern Plains will be the focus for widespread rain showers with the potential for some embedded thunderstorms, particularly during the day on Monday. This activity, combined with thick cloud cover overhead, will keep temperatures in the low 70s tomorrow.
Areas of heavy rain are likely to last for just about the entire day on Monday, leading to the risk of localized flooding where the heaviest rain falls over the longest time, particularly for the evening commute. Remember if you encounter a flooded roadway, Turn Around, Don't Drown!
As the low pressure system moves away from the area, rain showers will also be on their way out. Winds will likely be blustery in the wake of the storms, with gusts potentially as high as 30 mph at times.
Cloud cover will also filter out into Tuesday morning, leaving us with a sunny stretch for a couple of days beginning Tuesday, helping temperatures recover into the 80s by Wednesday. We stay dry before our next chances for some rain showers come in late Wednesday night and into Thursday.
Afterwards, all indications are pointing to a potentially big summer warmup towards the end of the week ahead and especially into next weekend. At present, it appears this may mean the return of the 90s as a late-August heatwave may be taking shape.