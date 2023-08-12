Clouds return tomorrow ahead of rain chances later

After a sunny start to the weekend, clouds return on Sunday ahead of a rainy and perhaps stormy stretch to start of the next work week.
The rest of our Saturday stays dry and clear, with temperatures cooling off into the lower 60s overnight.
Sunday, however, sees the gradual return of cloud cover throughout the day ahead of our next system bringing widespread rain chances. Some scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder can't be ruled out Sunday afternoon, but it looks like most of us will stay dry during the day.
Better chances for showers and storms come in late Sunday night, especially after midnight as a low pressure system approaches the area. This will lead to chances for showers and some thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday.
Rain will be off-and-on throughout the day, with embedded thunderstorms bringing some heavier downpours at times. Chances for severe weather are slim to none for our area, as the ingredients for strong to severe storms are best aligned well to our south in southern Illinois.
These showers and storms, along with considerable cloudiness when spots get a break from the rain, will keep temperatures into the low 70s for highs on Monday.
A cold front will sweep the rain out of the area later in the day, bringing a northwesterly breeze bringing a windy feel to what will likely be a soggy and chilly evening. Temperatures early Tuesday morning will likely sink well into the 50s.
Afterwards, we calm down towards midweek with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures likely hover in the upper 70s and low 80s, just a touch below average for mid-August.