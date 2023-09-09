Clouds, rain return to the Stateline on Sunday

After a sunny Saturday, clouds return to the Stateline on Sunday as a truly fall-like pattern is ushered in for the long-term.
Clouds will be building in from the west late tonight and throughout the overnight hours, but we stay dry and cool overnight as temperatures fall into the low 50s. Some light rain showers can't be ruled out mainly north of I-88 in the early morning, but most of us stay dry for the majority of the day.
A mix of sun and clouds will greet us for the rest of the day as temperatures return to the 70s in the afternoon. Conditions remain dry for most of your Sunday outside plans, but things begin to change later in the evening.
As early as 6 p.m., rain showers and potentially some rumbles of thunder will begin to move into the Stateline. This activity will be spotty at first, but more widespread rain comes in during the overnight hours.
Soaking light-to-moderate rain showers will last through the morning hours on Monday, so make sure to have the umbrella handy for the beginning of next week. As a cold front sweeps through the area, most of the rain will be swept out with it, but scattered showers will likely linger through the evening and potentially into early parts of Tuesday before we dry out.
The cold front will also bring in much cooler air from the north which will make itself home in the Stateline for much of the upcoming week. Daytime highs will stay in the 60s until Thursday at the earliest while overnight lows will sink well into the 40s.