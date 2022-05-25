Chances for strong storms lead into late May warmup

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Storms this evening could pack a punch before we warm up just in time for the unofficial start of summer.
Stormy evening:
Temperatures this afternoon have surged into the upper 60s, with high temperatures near the I-88 corridor in the lower 70s, but dew points in the upper 60s for most are making for a muggy afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also making for a soggy ride home from work or school.
Storms for the rest of tonight could be strong to severe, with most of northern Illinois east of I-39 under a level 2 out of 5, or "slight" risk of severe thunderstorms. All threats are on the table tonight, including the chance of brief tornadoes. The strongest storm threat lasts through 8 p.m.
Active in the short term:
Thursday afternoon will bring yet another threat of strong storms, with the entire area under a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather. Scattered storms in the afternoon and evening hours will pose a risk for some strong wind gusts and large hail.
Highs will once again be in the lower 70s for most, dropping down well into the 50s overnight. Rain will clear out by Friday, though mostly cloudy skies will act to keep temperatures in the upper 60s.
Summer-like Memorial Day Weekend:
Our warm-up into the unofficial start of summer begins Saturday as skies become mostly sunny. High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s, much closer to where we usually are in late May.
Sunday will see yet another increase, with most seeing highs in the low to mid 80s, about 10 degrees warmer than average for the last few days of May.
Winds from the south will also bring more moist air to the area, making the warm air more humid as the weekend goes on. The more humid air will keep overnight lows from dipping much farther than the upper 60s.
For the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, temperatures we return to the upper 80s, with some reaching into the lower 90s once again this month. Mostly sunny skies will continue to make the unofficial start to summer feel like so.
Another mostly sunny day near 90 is expected on Tuesday, before rain chances increase into the middle of next week, likely bringing an end to the summer-like trend.