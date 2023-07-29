Calm, cooler weather to come this weekend

Our weather will calm and cool down after last night's high heat and severe weather, as more comfortable and seasonable weather slides in for the weekend and beyond.
After soaking rainfall last night, some humidity will linger around throughout our Saturday, though not nearly as humid as the last week. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will get into the middle 80s, much closer to late-July averages.
Overnight lows will drop into the low 60s and maybe even the upper 50s for some, making for one of the most comfortable nights we've felt in a few nights.
Sunday will see even more of an improvement in our conditions with continued sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 80° mark with much less humidity even compared to Saturday.
Temperatures begin to warm up some into the week ahead, getting back into the middle and potentially upper 80s at times in the next work week and the kickoff to the month of August on Tuesday.
After the deluge of rain in the last week, rain chances appear few and far between in the week ahead, so get ready to enjoy mostly dry and seasonable week after the hot and active week we just experienced.
Looking longer-range into August, latest signs indicate a potential lean towards cooler-than-average conditions, potentially bringing some much needed relief from the hot summer weather we have experienced so far this season.