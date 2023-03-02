California declares state of emergency in 13 counties after brutal winter storm traps residents

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Wisconsin...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.



.The combination of recent rains and snowmelt is resulting in rises
on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 600 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 5.0 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 2.3 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.0 feet on 02/12/2009.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   5.02  7 pm 3/02   4.6  3.8  3.5  3.1

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        5.18  8 am 3/02         0.06       5.00  12 am 3/03


&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Friday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.2 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

  • Updated
  • 0
State Route 138 winds through snow-covered trees near Hesperia, California, on Wednesday.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

Some California residents remain trapped inside their homes after a winter storm dumped feet of snow across the Golden State, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue a state of emergency in 13 counties, including hard-hit San Bernardino County.

Authorities there had conducted almost 100 rescues by Wednesday evening, San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Munsey said in a news conference, though authorities have not learned of any serious injuries or deaths.

"We're responding to medical calls. We're responding to fires in these trapped vehicles. We are going to people's houses where they've had trees through their houses or some sort of roof collapse and we are evacuating them to our evacuation shelters," Munsey said.

Just over 70,000 homes and businesses remained without power early Thursday, days after the first round of winter storms hit California, according to PowerOutage.us. And while the state is getting a brief reprieve from the snow through the end of the week, another system is expected to move into Northern California this weekend.

A resident in the San Bernardino Mountains clears snow at his home on Wednesday, March 1. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency in 13 counties, including hard-hit San Bernardino County.

Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino County and 12 others -- among them Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties -- late Wednesday, with his office saying in a statement that a significant number of state personnel had responded to support San Bernardino County.

By Thursday morning, the Office of Emergency Services had deployed the California National Guard to help dig out snowbound communities in the mountains, with a spokesperson saying they had departed Fresno and were expected to arrive by midday.

It could take a week to 10 days to dig out the mountain communities hampered by the heavy snow, officials warned in a news conference Wednesday. Mountain residents were still unable to access roads Wednesday, per fire department spokesperson Eric Sherwin. The county has about 500 miles of tight, winding roads throughout the mountain areas that need to be plowed, county Public Works Director Brendon Biggs said.

Many parts of California were buried under a significant amount of snow in recent days, and some places received more than 100 inches in the last week, according to the National Weather Service, leading authorities to warn residents about possible avalanches.

Drone video shows the damage to the Goodwin & Son’s Market on Wednesday. The grocery store’s roof collapsed on Wednesday morning.

Residents in a three-story apartment building in Olympic Valley had to be evacuated after it was struck by an avalanche Tuesday evening, engulfing the bottom two stories, the sheriff's office said on Facebook. The building's occupants were uninjured.

Huntington Lake in the Sierra Nevada saw 144 inches of snow, per a report from the Fresno County Office of Emergency Services, which reported 10 to 12 feet of snow near China Peak, leading to the closure of Highway 168.

In Southern California, 106 inches of snow were recorded since February 22 at Mount Baldy, outside of Los Angeles. Of that 106 inches, 29 fell in the past two days, according to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward, while the other 77 inches fell late last week and through the weekend.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi, Cheri Mossburg and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.