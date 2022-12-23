Blustery conditions stay through Saturday, snow chances return next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Blustery and frigid conditions will continue through Saturday with another system potentially bringing snow Sunday and Monday, but there is some warmer light at the end of the tunnel in the extended forecast.
Staying frigid:
Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect across northern Illinois through 6 a.m. Saturday. Winter Weather Advisories, in effect until 9 a.m., have replaced the Winter Storm Warnings for southern Wisconsin counties.
Light snow showers have formed across southeast Wisconsin this afternoon and will move south over northeast Illinois tonight. These showers, mainly confined to the east of the I-39 corridor, won't result in much (if any) accumulation, but could reduce visibility in addition to the blowing snow that is already occurring.
The active blowing snow will continue into the overnight hours through Saturday afternoon as wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph make for a blustery start to the holiday weekend. These winds will also continue our stretch of dangerously cold weather for another day. Highs will only reach into the upper single digits above zero, but wind chills will remain in the teens and 20s below zero.
The gusty winds die down a bit as Santa makes his way to the Stateline Sunday morning, through our temperatures will not improve very much. High temperatures may reach the teens in some spots Sunday afternoon, but wind chills will stay below zero for the third day in a row.
Late Sunday night into Monday morning, a "clipper"-type system will make its way to the area, bringing us our next chance of snow. This system could drop a few inches pretty quickly, which could affect any travel plans Monday. As always, stay tuned to the forecast as details become clearer through the weekend.
Temperatures on Monday will improve slightly, getting well into the teens in the afternoon, but another very cold night is in store through Tuesday morning as temperatures drop into the single digits above zero.
Warming up:
Tuesday sees the sunshine return and the beginning of a quick warmup to end 2022. Tuesday's highs reach the 20s for the first time since Thursday.
We go back above freezing and above average on Wednesday, returning to the 40s for the first time in nearly two weeks in the afternoon. Low temperatures into Thursday morning also look to hover around freezing.
Late next week, chances for rain look to return to the area as temperatures potentially reach into the 50s, about 20 degrees above average for late December, making for a warmer but wetter period leading up to the New Year's weekend.