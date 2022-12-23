Blustery conditions stay through Saturday, snow chances return next week

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 7.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate over the next few days,
though it is currently on a downward trend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, West winds gusting to 45
mph, blowing and drifting snow, and dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 25 below zero expected. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, west winds gusting 35 to 40 mph and blowing snow
expected, and dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below
zero expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST early this
morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this
morning to noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibility, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
degrees below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 to 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, West winds gusting to 45
mph, blowing and drifting snow, and dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 25 below zero expected. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, west winds gusting 35 to 40 mph and blowing snow
expected, and dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below
zero expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST early this
morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this
morning to noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibility, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
degrees below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 to 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Blustery conditions stay through Saturday, snow chances return next week

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Blustery and frigid conditions will continue through Saturday with another system potentially bringing snow Sunday and Monday, but there is some warmer light at the end of the tunnel in the extended forecast.

Staying frigid:

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect across northern Illinois through 6 a.m. Saturday. Winter Weather Advisories, in effect until 9 a.m., have replaced the Winter Storm Warnings for southern Wisconsin counties.

Light snow showers have formed across southeast Wisconsin this afternoon and will move south over northeast Illinois tonight. These showers, mainly confined to the east of the I-39 corridor, won't result in much (if any) accumulation, but could reduce visibility in addition to the blowing snow that is already occurring.

Futuretrack wind gusts.png

The active blowing snow will continue into the overnight hours through Saturday afternoon as wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph make for a blustery start to the holiday weekend. These winds will also continue our stretch of dangerously cold weather for another day. Highs will only reach into the upper single digits above zero, but wind chills will remain in the teens and 20s below zero.

Futuretrack Feels Like.png

The gusty winds die down a bit as Santa makes his way to the Stateline Sunday morning, through our temperatures will not improve very much. High temperatures may reach the teens in some spots Sunday afternoon, but wind chills will stay below zero for the third day in a row.

weekend preview.png

Late Sunday night into Monday morning, a "clipper"-type system will make its way to the area, bringing us our next chance of snow. This system could drop a few inches pretty quickly, which could affect any travel plans Monday. As always, stay tuned to the forecast as details become clearer through the weekend.

tonight 5.png

Temperatures on Monday will improve slightly, getting well into the teens in the afternoon, but another very cold night is in store through Tuesday morning as temperatures drop into the single digits above zero.

Warming up:

Tuesday sees the sunshine return and the beginning of a quick warmup to end 2022. Tuesday's highs reach the 20s for the first time since Thursday.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

We go back above freezing and above average on Wednesday, returning to the 40s for the first time in nearly two weeks in the afternoon. Low temperatures into Thursday morning also look to hover around freezing.

Late next week, chances for rain look to return to the area as temperatures potentially reach into the 50s, about 20 degrees above average for late December, making for a warmer but wetter period leading up to the New Year's weekend.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you