Back in the 80s today, even hotter tomorrow and beyond

Temperatures begin a warming trend today and will continue as a combination of high heat and humidity creates a potentially dangerous heat wave into next week.
Sunshine will remain abundant with clearer skies overhead as wildfire smoke drifts out, largely thanks to some gusty winds from the south. That breeze could gust up to 25 mph later this afternoon, effective in kicking out the smoke but also pushing in a heat dome that has been centered over the western and southern U.S. for much of the summer.
Temperatures today will soar well into the 80s, but humidity will be slower to ramp up, leading to a rather seasonable Saturday ahead. Tonight, however, we really feel the effects of the humidity, with temperatures only getting into the upper 60s.
The 90s return on Sunday we begin to enter the heart of the heat dome, but combined with oppressive humidity will bring heat indices over 100° for the vast majority of the Stateline. Heat alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service, beginning Sunday, for the possibility of dangerously high heat indices if precautions are not taken.
Into the week ahead, the heat dome becomes nearly stationary keeping us very hot and humid, with heat indices likely in the 100s for a few days. That is why now is the time to prepare for an extended period of excessive heat.
We may see a slight and very brief break from the oppressive heat on Monday as a result of a weak cold front coming off of Lake Michigan, but this "relief" will be very short lived. Towards the middle of the week, middle 90s are possible (hottest of the year!) with no rain chances in sight.