Another warmer day ahead before clouds and rain showers return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're hoping for sunny and warm weather like we had today, you are in luck for the next couple of days before rain showers and slightly cooler temperatures return.
Above average:
Temperatures peaked in the lower 70s across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, which is about 20 degrees warmer than where we normally sit in early November. Overnight temperatures will drop to near 50, closer to where our high temperatures normally are. Skies will stay partly cloudy into tomorrow morning.
For our day on Thursday, expect a carbon copy of Wednesday's late-summer-like conditions, with highs in the lower 70s once again under plenty of sunshine.
Clouds will build in throughout the afternoon and evening on Thursday, keeping temperatures from dropping much farther than the upper 50s overnight. These clouds, however, will come ahead of a cold front bringing another breath of fall to the area.
Rainy days:
We will wake up to overcast skies Friday morning, along with the potential for scattered rain showers throughout the morning. Things should dry up a bit into the afternoon hours, when temperatures peak into the upper 60s.
Rain will become more widespread for some of us heading into the evening hours on Friday. This does mean a soggy forecast for high school football playoff games going on Friday night, especially for those farther to the west.
Showers look to linger into the morning hours on Saturday, along with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Right now, the showers look to clear the area by afternoon, hopefully in time for the playoff football games scheduled for Saturday PM.
Once all is said and done, expect rainfall totals near or over an inch across the area, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds will rapidly calm down after sunset. Temperatures will also drop from the lower 60s in the afternoon to the lower 40s early Sunday morning.
Still warm:
After we turn the clocks back on Sunday, the sun will greet us earlier in the morning along with temperatures in the middle 40s thanks to the passing cold front. Much drier conditions will be in store for the entire day, allowing temperatures to get back up into lower 60s.
Heading into the beginning of the next work week, expect plenty of dry days with abundant sunshine. High temperatures will soar into lower 60s, about 10 degrees warmer than our average highs in early November, and low temperatures will dip into the lower 40s.