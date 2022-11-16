Another day of snow before temperatures swing throughout the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our stretch of snowy weather will continue for one more day before we go on another temperature roller coaster in the lead up to the Thanksgiving holiday.
More snow:
Today's on-and-off snow showers will continue into tonight, with briefly reduced visibility and maybe some accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces under the heavier showers. Flurries will linger into the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the middle 20s.
Heading into Thursday, we see the chance for more scattered snow showers, with the possibility for occasional snow squalls in the afternoon. Squalls are heavier snow showers with gusty winds causing severely reduced visibility and potential accumulation on roadways.
Highs Thursday afternoon will top out near the freezing mark at 32 degrees, but those gusty winds will keep wind chill in the upper teens and low 20s throughout the day.
Taking a tumble:
Thursday's high near freezing will precede a several-day stretch in which temperatures stay below freezing. Friday morning temperatures drop into the teens but continued gusts up to 30 mph will make the already frigid temperatures feel like the upper single digits.
Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures only get up into the middle 20s on Friday as clouds gradually thin overnight. Those thinning clouds will allow temperatures to drop into the middle teens early Saturday morning, but gusty winds will bring wind chills to near zero.
The chill continues into the weekend, with highs in the middle 20s and lows well into the teens, possibly even dipping into the single digits Sunday morning. With continued gusty winds, however, our temperatures will feel like the teens in the afternoon until wind chills dip below zero overnight.
Pattern flip:
After the chilly weekend, temperatures get right back up to where they usually are for this time of year. Monday looks to be our return to the 30s under mostly sunny skies, with gusty winds lingering but gradually subsiding throughout the day.
After another night in the 20s, temperatures rebound on Tuesday, reaching the 40s for the first time in over a week. High temperatures look to stay in the 40s through the Thanksgiving holiday next Thursday.
If you're heading out on the roads, things look dry and sunny locally in the days leading up to Turkey Day, but chances for rain mixing with some snow increase on Thursday. It is still a ways away, so stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer to the holiday on Thursday.