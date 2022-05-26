Another afternoon of thunderstorms before summer returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Strong storms are affecting the area once again Thursday, leading into a summer-like holiday weekend to come.
More storms:
Scattered thunderstorms have been popping up across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin throughout the afternoon hours. These storms, along with storms forming across central Illinois, will continue to affect the area through the rest of the evening.
The storms are also moving very slowly, causing some areas to see flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for DeKalb, Lee, and Ogle Counties in effect through 7 a.m. Friday.
In addition to the downpours, storms this afternoon and evening are capable of producing strong winds and large hail. Most of northern Illinois is under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, mainly for the threat of strong wind gusts up to 60 MPH.
Brief funnel clouds are also possible with stronger storms that can begin rotating. These funnel clouds rarely touch the ground, but make sure to stay weather aware and seek shelter if threatening weather approaches.
Storms will weaken after sunset, but scattered showers will likely hang around into Friday morning before moving out of the area by the afternoon. Clouds will gradually thin out, with the possibility of a gorgeous sunset Friday evening.
We will wake up to some cool temperatures Friday morning, with lows dipping down into the upper 40s. Highs in the afternoon will top out in the upper 60s, a bit cooler than Thursday but the air will be much less humid.
Warming up:
As we head into the unofficial start of summer for Memorial Day weekend, it will sure begin to feel like it.
The upward trend in temperatures begins on Saturday, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70s, much closer to normal for late May than what we've been seeing for the last week. There is a small chance for a stray shower, mainly in southern Wisconsin and far northern Illinois, in the afternoon hours, but the day will be far from a washout.
Temperatures continue to climb on Sunday, with highs peaking in the upper 80s for some. Humidity levels will also be on the rise Sunday, but gusty winds up to 40 MPH could help make the day a bit more comfortable.
Heading into the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, most will see highs near 90, but high humidity levels will continue to make the air feel muggy. The breezy conditions from Sunday will continue into the day Monday.
A cold front will pass through the area sometime Tuesday or Wednesday, putting an end to the summer-like temperatures, and also bringing us our next chance of showers and thunderstorms.