After hottest July ever, 2023 nearing warmest year on record

In a summer where heat records are being broken throughout the United States and around the world, the heat is pushing 2023 towards a potential record-breaking year for the planet.
July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth since global records began in 1850, according to climate data from NOAA and NASA. Record-breaking heat waves have been occurring around the globe, including here in the United States.
According to data from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, more than 3,200 daily record high temperatures were set in communities throughout the country, including dozens in the states of Illinois and Wisconsin during a wave of high heat and humidity in the last week of the month.
It's official, this July was the hottest month in Phoenix on record, with an average temperature of 102.7°F. This beats the previous record of 99.1°F set back in August 2020 by 3.6°F. It was certainly a month for the record books.🌡 #azwx pic.twitter.com/AvtODKN00s— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 1, 2023
The worst-affected areas in the U.S. were in the Southeast and Southwestern states. Phoenix, Ariz. experienced an unprecedented 31 straight days of highs at or above 110°, including a record 17 days of temperatures at or above 115°.
The dangerous aspect of the heat in the desert Southwest, however, was that temperatures did not adequately cool down in the nighttime hours. There were a record 19 days with low temperatures at or above 90°. Hundreds of people in the U.S. have died directly due to the heat as of early August.
With all of these records being set both here and abroad, many are left to wonder what cause(s) are to blame these long-lasting heat waves. The latest research from international scientists is trying to measure the effects of climate change, particularly that which is human-caused, on global temperatures.
Climate Central’s Climate Shift Index is a tool used to measure the influence of climate change on the temperature in a particular area on a particular day. Positive CSI levels indicate that those temperatures are becoming more likely due to human-caused climate change, while negative CSI values indicate that area’s temperatures are becoming less likely.
In July 2023, nearly 4 in 5 people around the world experienced a day with a CSI level of at least +3 in the month, meaning conditions were made at least three times likely due to climate change.
This includes around 244 million people in the United States, or nearly three-quarters of the country’s population. Areas of the Desert Southwest and much of the Florida Peninsula saw the most impacts of climate change in July.
2023’s summer heat is pushing the yearly average temperatures towards a potential global record. Year-to-date, the global surface temperatures ranks as the third-warmest on record.
At this rate, climatologists say there is a 99% chance that 2023 ends up within the top-5 warmest years on record, all of which have occurred since 2016. This high probability is largely linked to the presence of El Niño conditions likely to last through the Northern Hemisphere’s winter, usually leading to warmer global temperatures.
But due to the effects of greenhouse gas emissions, global temperatures are getting ever closer to the 1.5°C threshold above the 1850-1900 average. That threshold is an official warning level set in the Paris Agreement, which was signed by nearly 200 countries, including the U.S.
According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, there were temporary points where the warming level exceeded that 1.5°C threshold in July 2023, but these temporary rises are expected to happen more often.
Current estimates suggest that, without significant reductions in the emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, the planet will exceed the 1.5°C threshold by 2034 or 2035.