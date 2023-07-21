Volunteers still needed for the Stephenson County Fair next week

FREEPORT, Ill. — The Stephenson County Fair will kick off in Freeport on Tuesday. And while preparations are well underway for the event, organizers are still searching for volunteers to staff the fair.
The Stephenson County Fair is a major attraction for the county, bringing in tens of thousands of people each year. Last year, around 65,000 people attended the fair.
But, organizers are struggling to find enough volunteer help for the event. In order to incentivize volunteering this year, the fair is donating $10 to the Freeport Area Church Cooperative for every hour a volunteer works.
"Well everyone is short of workers as it is, and a lot of time people can't give the whole week," said Executive Manager of the Stephenson County Fair Association Kate Boyer. "Especially if you've got a job during the week, you don't want to take a week off and then work the fair. But people can give a few hours here and a few hours there, especially if it's for a good cause."
There's a lot going on at the fair this year, so organizers are hopeful that they can find enough help to ensure that things run smoothly.
"We have 5,200 entries into the fair this year," Boyer said. "I think we're going to have more than 1,000 animals in our livestock, and all kinds of stuff in the baked goods and everything there. So we have hundreds of internal volunteers who are just handling all of those aspects."
The fair association is looking to fill around 200 volunteer slots to take tickets at the gate.
If you're interested in volunteering at the Stephenson County Fair, you can fill out a volunteer registration form at Volunteer – Stephenson County Fair Association.