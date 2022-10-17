Volunteer With Red Cross

Interested in answering the call to help Illinois and the country when needed?
Become a volunteer with the Red Cross!
Your time and talents can make a real difference in people's lives.
There are two upcoming disaster action team bootcamp events:
- Disaster Feeding Training
Wednesday, October 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
727 North Church Street
Rockford, IL 61103
- Sheltering Training
Friday, October 28 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Town Square Building, 101 West 2nd Street
Dixon, IL 61021
To sign up for trainings, register online or call 815-501-4337.