 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Volunteer With Red Cross

  • Updated
  • 0

Interested in answering the call to help Illinois and the country when needed?

Become a volunteer with the Red Cross!

Your time and talents can make a real difference in people's lives.

There are two upcoming disaster action team bootcamp events:

  1. Disaster Feeding Training
    Wednesday, October 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    727 North Church Street 
    Rockford, IL 61103
  2. Sheltering Training
    Friday, October 28 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.
    Town Square Building, 101 West 2nd Street
    Dixon, IL 61021

To sign up for trainings, register online or call 815-501-4337.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Recommended for you