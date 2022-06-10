USA Wrestling Comes to Rockford Area

LOVES PARK (WREX) - USA Wrestling is hosting a national tournament in the Rockford Area for the first time ever. The first two days of the tournament featured Greco-Roman style matches, with Freestyle matches in the final two.
USA Wrestling National Events Director Peter Isais says the tournament offers a lot of unique opportunities for the young wrestlers.
"It allows our coaches to put some hands on some kids and teach them Olympic style," Isais said. "Traditionally in most states it's the Folkstyle, so it's a great opportunity to learn Olympic style and really develop in that sport."
The final day of the event starts Saturday morning.