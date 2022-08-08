 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest near
13.5 feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

US Navy recovers jet blown off aircraft carrier from bottom of ocean

  • 0
US Navy recovers jet blown off aircraft carrier from bottom of ocean

The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier arrives at the French Mediterranean port of Marseille in June 2022. A US Navy team recovered a military jet from a depth of 9,500 feet in the Mediterranean Sea on August 3.

 Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

A US Navy team recovered a military jet from a depth of 9,500 feet in the Mediterranean Sea on August 3 after the aircraft had blown overboard during "unexpected heavy weather" in July, a release from US Naval Forces Europe-Africa said.

The jet was aboard the USS Harry S. Truman, an aircraft carrier, when it blew overboard on July 8, the release said.

The service members who recovered the aircraft used a remotely operated vehicle to attach "specialized rigging and lift lines" to the jet while it was underwater. After attaching the rigging, the recovery team then attached a lifting hook to the rigging to "raise the aircraft to the surface" of the ocean and "hoist it" onto the multi-purpose construction vessel Everest, a separate motor vessel that can be used for a variety of purposes in the ocean, the release said.

Once the aircraft had been recovered from the depths of the ocean and put on the MPV Everest, the team transported the aircraft to a "nearby military installation," the release said. The aircraft will then be transported from the military installation to the US, the release added.

The team that recovered the aircraft included service members from several different naval units, among them members from Task Force (CTF) 68, Naval Sea Systems Command's Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, service members assigned to the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman, Naval Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic and US Sixth Fleet, the release said.

"The rapid response of the combined team... allowed us to conduct safe recovery operations within 27 days of the incident," Lieutenant Commander Miguel Lewis, US Sixth Fleet salvage officer, said in the statement. "Our task tailored team operated safely and efficiently to meet the timeline."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you