Two parties file letters of intent to buy Walnut Acres

FREEPORT — Stephenson County's only public nursing home has two letters of intent to purchase the property.

The debate over whether to keep or sell Walnut Acres has absorbed The Stephenson County Board for years.

Previous attempts to sell the nursing home have fallen apart with only two letters of intent being submitted back in 2021.

It's not known who has submitted letters of intent. According to County Board Chairman Scott Helms, only one of those letters of intent have a dollar amount offered.

County board members will have a chance to discuss those letters of intent at the April 20 board meeting, but Helms believes much of that discussion will be held in closed session at the recommendation of Stephenson County State's Attorney Carl Larson.

If any action is taken during closed session, that would be made public at the meeting.