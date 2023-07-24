Traffic shift at Bypass U.S. 20 in Rockford to begin August 7

DIXON, Ill. — Beginning Monday, August 7, a traffic shift will occur on Bypass U.S. 20 in Rockford.

Traffic will be shifted from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes from the Rock River to Alpine Road.

Access to Illinois 251 (11th Street) will reopen to eastbound traffic, but will be closed to westbound traffic.

Work includes milling and resurfacing the road, including the ramps at the Illinois 251 (11th Street) interchange.

Other work includes making improvements to guardrails and updating lighting along the route.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction using median crossovers and barrier walls.

In addition, there will also be staged closures of the Illinois 251 exit ramps with marked detours.

The $9.5 million project is scheduled to be completed by November 24.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the work area. In addition, alternate routes should be considered.

View construction details on Illinois Department of Transportation's interactive traveler information map: