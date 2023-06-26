Ahote, a 2-month-old Mexican wolf pup, at Brookfield Zoo. Ahote was one of seven pups born at the Zoo on April 27. His six siblings were transferred in early May to be fostered by wild Mexican wolf packs in southeast Arizona and southwest New Mexico as part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Mexican Wolf Recovery Program to enhance the genetic diversity of the overall population of the species.
Ahote, a 2-month-old Mexican wolf pup at Brookfield Zoo, solicits his father, Amigo, for food.
Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Ahote, a 2-month-old Mexican wolf pup at Brookfield Zoo, with Joe Jr., his 1-year-old brother.
Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Ahote, a 2-month-old Mexican wolf pup, with his mother, Vivilette, can be seen at Brookfield Zoo’s Regenstein Wolf Woods habitat.
Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
BROOKFIELD, Ill. — A male Mexican wolf pup at Brookfield Zoo has a new name: Ahote (pronounced Ah-ho-teh,) which is of Native American Hopi origin and means "restless one."
Visitors to the zoo can see him along with his parents — Vivilette and Amigo — and his 1-year-old brother Joe Jr. at the Zoo's Regenstein Wolf Woods habitat.
Ahote was one of seven pups born at the Zoo on April 27.