BROOKFIELD, Ill. — A male Mexican wolf pup at Brookfield Zoo has a new name: Ahote (pronounced Ah-ho-teh,) which is of Native American Hopi origin and means "restless one."

Visitors to the zoo can see him along with his parents — Vivilette and Amigo — and his 1-year-old brother Joe Jr. at the Zoo's Regenstein Wolf Woods habitat.

Ahote was one of seven pups born at the Zoo on April 27.

The young pup ventured out of the den at around 3 weeks old and is currently going through the weaning process.

Ahote was been exploring his environment and playing with the rest of the pack.

Mexican wolves are some of the rarest subspecies of gray wolves in North America and were added to the Endangered Species list by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in May 1976.

Brookfield Zoo has been a participant in the Mexican Wolf Recovery Program since 2003.