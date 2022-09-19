Rabies confirmed in a bat tested in southern Wisconsin

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A bat from Rock County submitted to the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene has tested positive for rabies.
At this time, no human contact with the bat has been reported.
While it is not uncommon for counties to have at least one rabid bat in a year, the positive rabies result serves as a reminder to the public that this fatal disease is present in community wildlife.
Rabies is an infectious disease that takes hold of the nervous system of humans and other mammals.
The rabies virus is transmitted through direct contact, usually a bite, from an animal that has contracted rabies.
Wild animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes, and coyotes are regularly infected with the virus.
Rabies can be spread to people through small, minor bites that often go unnoticed.
Bats are commonly found outdoors, yet can enter homes through screen openings, around chimney caps, underneath door gaps, or any hole larger than a quarter-inch by half-inch.
There are steps you can take to prevent the spread of the virus:
- Avoid wild or stray animals that are commonly affected like foxes or skunks.
- Learn the signs of rabies like inappropriate aggression or animals that are acting out of the ordinary (such as a nocturnal animal being active during the day.)
- Teach children about rabies and how to protect themselves.
- Visit the veterinarian if you are a pet owner to keep vaccinations up to date.
- "Bat proof" your home by locating and sealing potential holes and entrances.
Talk with a healthcare provider to determine your risk for rabies if you have been in contact with wildlife or unfamiliar animals.
Thoroughly wash the wound with soap and water if you have been bitten or scratched by an animal and make an appointment to a healthcare facility.
If you capture a dead, sick, or injured bat, it can be tested for rabies.
If possible, do not freeze or destroy the bat so that testing can be more accurate.
More information on rabies can be found on Rock County's Public Health Department's website or by calling 608-757-5440.