Meet Santa's reindeer at Christmas Town in Summerfield Zoo

BELVIDERE, Ill. — The reindeer have landed at Summerfield Zoo!
For the fifth year, the public is invited to a special opportunity to meet Santa's live reindeer.
“We are so excited to invite everyone back to Christmas Town at Summerfield Zoo! The reindeer have landed at Summerfield Zoo! Come watch Santa’s sleigh team prepare for their magical flight on Christmas Eve. This is the only place you can come meet Santa’s entire sleigh team of reindeer! These are truly amazing animals that provide not only a magical, but an educational experience for kids and adults of all ages!” says Rick Anderson, owner at Summerfield Zoo.
Families will be able to visit Santa's Reindeer Barn with Santa's entire sleigh team of reindeer in the open-air reindeer barn.
Visit with Santa Claus on Saturdays and Sundays at his cottage.
Kids will earn an official stable elf diploma.
The Flying Reindeer Gift Shop will be open with shopping ranging from Christmas decor, gifts, gourmet snacks, baking mixes, and kids toys.
Summerfield Zoo's cold climate animals will also be available for viewing.
These animals include wolves, cougars, bobcats, porcupines, and otters.
Admission to the event is $15 a person.
The Zoo is open Fridays through Sundays, November 12 through December 18.
Friday hours are 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The Zoo is open December 21 through the 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Pre-purchased reservation tickets are available through the website.
For more information, visit Summerfield Zoo's website, or email at summerfieldfarmandzoo@gmail.com
Summerfield Zoo is located at 3088 Flora Road in Belvidere.