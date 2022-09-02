Illinois road will soon close due to snake migration

SHAWNEE NATIONAL FOREST — You might think the largest annual snake migration in North America might be in a swampy state like Florida.
But a placed nicknamed "Snake Road" in Southern Illinois takes that title.
If you drive 90 miles southeast of St. Louis down Illinois' Great River Road, you'll snake your way into the hills of the Shawnee National Forest.
Biologist Mark Vukovich is in charge of keeping a keen eye on the snake road.
"There are venomous snakes here. 23 species have been documented here," says Mark Vukovich.
So many in fact that trice a year, the U.S. Forest Service shuts down the 2.7 mile stretch of road for a migration rarely seen anywhere else in North America.
"They hibernate in these limestone cliffs and they go to and from these cliffs every year into Larue Swamp," says Vukovich.
Though some may find these snakes spotted here scary, Vukovich says that the area is safe.
"The number one snake you're going to see here is going to be the Northern Cottonmouth. The other two venomous snakes are Copperhead and Timber Rattlesnake. You have a good chance of seeing those."
But he says if you look close enough, you may just learn a Southern Illinois secret.
"It's a great way to get people over that general feeling that snakes are bad, and you know, they're nasty creatures. They're not. They're not at all. This is a unique situation in Southern Illinois, it really is." says Vukovich.
The snake migration takes place between now and October 30.
If you'd like to plan ahead for next year, the Spring migration starts March 15.