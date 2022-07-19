 Skip to main content
DeKalb Police rescue mother dog, 6 puppies from storage unit

DeKalb rescue litter

DEKALB -- DeKalb Police posted this tweet around 3:05 p.m. on July 19:

"Officers received a call that dogs were locked in a storage unit and were barking. The 'real feel' was 88 degrees at the time of the call. The lock to the storage unit was cut. A mother dog and 6 puppies were inside. All animals are safe and receiving veterinary care."

