DeKalb Police rescue mother dog, 6 puppies from storage unit

DEKALB -- DeKalb Police posted this tweet around 3:05 p.m. on July 19:
"Officers received a call that dogs were locked in a storage unit and were barking. The 'real feel' was 88 degrees at the time of the call. The lock to the storage unit was cut. A mother dog and 6 puppies were inside. All animals are safe and receiving veterinary care."
