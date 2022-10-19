Catlike mammal fossil's name stems from Augustana English class

ROCK ISLAND — Pangurban egiae, a newly-named 38-million-year-old catlike mammal, received its name from an unexpected place.
The fossil was named in honor of a scientist's fond memories of his English class at Augustana College.
Dr. Ashley Poust named the new species of sabretooth nimravid after a reading from his class with Dr. Joseph D. McDowell, Augustana professor of English.
"The name for the animal came directly from my time as an English minor at Augustana. I took a number of classes from Dr. Joseph D. McDowell and in one of them we learned about the 9th century poem "Pangur Bán," about a monk and his cat," Dr. Poust said.
"I have never lost my love for literature and history, kindled at Augustana. Fast-forward more than a decade and my co-authors and I were able to name this new species Pangurban after that same literary cat."
"Ashley was, and has remained, one of my prized students because his curiosity and enthusiasm for the life of the mind led him down so many paths," said Dr. McDowell. "I'm thrilled with his success."
Dr. Poust and his team re-identified a fossil specimen collected in San Diego in 1997.
The specimen was originally identified as a Hyaenodon, based solely on a partial upper jaw with only two intact teeth and missing saber-like canines.
Further morphological analysis of the tooth shapes showed that the specimen was one of the earliest nimravids dating back 37 to 40 million years.
The first nimravids are thought to have originated in Asia.
However, the species is believed to have migrated across land masses to inhabit North America.
"The discovery of Pangurban egiae reminds us how quickly invasion and adaptation can occur and the large role it has played in the history of life," Dr. Poust said.