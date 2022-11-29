Burpee Museum of Natural History participates in Giving Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Giving Tuesday is an internationally recognized day to give back to the community. This could be to non profits, massive charities nationally, but also giving donations to bring change locally in the Stateline.
The Burpee Museum of Natural History also participated in Giving Tuesday. They are a museum open to the public that helps the youth of all ages learn extensively and thoroughly about natural history. Some of their exhibits include fossils, dinosaur bones and habitats with live animals.
[We love] to get all these kids in here and get them to touch a dinosaur bone for the first time, hold a snake for the first time, or feel snake skin for the first time," said Alex Merry, Director of Operations and Guest Experience at Burpee.
"Seeing their reaction is just absolutely amazing."
The Museum encourages the communities to give monetary donations, but also physical donations like crayons, notebooks, or vegetables to feed the animals. All donations go back into their education centers. In these education centers, they have classes for the youth and have multiple events. They also write lesson plans and provide resources for local schools in the area.
You can also give a small cash donation in exchange for a chance to feed their Sulcata Tortoise named Tortilla.
To learn more about the Burpee Museum, you can visit their website.